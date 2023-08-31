Gunman at large after man shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Officers said the shooting happened around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Oleander Avenue.

Police said when they arrived they found 35-year-old Kenneth Jackson in the middle of the street and suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Read: 15-year-old girl accused of fatally shooting mother’s fiancé

Jackson was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the victim and suspect were possibly known to each other.

Read: Crews in Crystal River rescue people stranded in Hurricane Idalia’s floodwaters

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Sanford Police Department.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group