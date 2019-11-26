  • Gunman sought after victim dies 1 week after shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

    By: James Tutten

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police are looking for a killer after a man died from a shooting earlier this month.

    Officers said Sammy Watson was shot Nov 11 on Margie Lane.

    Watson was taken to a hospital for treatment but died Sunday from his injuries, officials said.

    Police are asking the public for help to identify the shooter and share any photos or videos of the incident they may have.

    The gunman is only described as an unknown man who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Daytona Police Department at 386-671-5200. 

