H Mart announces first Florida location in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Asian grocery market H Mart is set to open its first Florida location in Orlando on September 25, 2025.

The store is set to be located at 7501 W. Colonial Drive in the Westland Terrace Plaza.

The new H Mart will occupy over 100,000 square feet, taking over a former Super Target building.

The Orlando store’s opening has been highly anticipated since H Mart confirmed its plans in March 2021.

H Mart is known for its wide selection of Asian groceries, including fresh produce, seafood, and ready-to-cook items.

The Orlando location will feature a large-scale food hall with numerous vendors, although specific vendors have not been disclosed.

H Mart plans to offer giveaways and prizes for early guests to celebrate the grand opening.

