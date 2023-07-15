Habitat for Humanity helps Orange County mom of three fulfill lifelong dream

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — You will not find anyone more excited than Keetonia Wilson.

On Saturday morning, Habitat for Humanity handed Wilson house keys to her new Apopka home as her three children looked on.

But while it was a day to celebrate with her two teens and two-year-old, she admits that it was a long road to becoming a homeowner.

Back in 2015 an accident left Wilson, a college educated single parent, disabled and unable to work.

She decided to move her family to Orlando from Miami.

Unfortunately, the Wilson family ended up almost homeless for a year as she waited for her disability benefits.

When her children asked when they were going to be able to have their own place again, she promised not only would they get a place to live, but eventually buy a home that would always be theirs.

Fast forward to Saturday, eight years since the single parent and her children were homeless, they moved into their new house.

Sometimes things happen when you have your life all planned out,” Wilson said.

“At the same time the house was being built, I was being built.” she added.

