Habitat for Humanity honors longtime crew leader, seeks more volunteers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County honored longtime volunteer Bill Droste on Monday, marking his 25 years of service.

The nonprofit debuted a new floorplan named “The Droste” during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Droste Home Celebration. Habitat Orlando & Osceola unveil new floor plan named after 25-year volunteer. (Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County)

The first home built using The Droste design was unveiled in Orlando’s Holden Heights neighborhood. Droste has contributed more than 1,000 days and 6,000 hours as a volunteer crew leader.

Over the years, Droste has regularly guided less experienced volunteers on build sites, helping construct brand new, affordable Habitat homes in Central Florida. The Droste floorplan will continue to be used for additional affordable homes in Orange and Osceola counties.

Droste reflected Monday on his dedication, stating, “Habitat became a habit.” His extensive commitment has been vital to the organization’s mission.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Droste Home Celebration. Habitat Orlando & Osceola unveil new floor plan named after 25-year volunteer. (Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County)

Catherine Steck McManus, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity greater Orlando & Osceola County, spoke about Droste’s significant contributions. McManus said, “Our homeowners experience the true impact of the time and talent crew leader Droste has poured into supporting our mission in the places they call home every day. He has devoted thousands of hours to helping build stable, affordable homes for local families and we are proud to honor his ongoing dedication and lasting legacy in a permanent way.”

Habitat Orlando & Osceola is actively seeking additional volunteer crew leaders to join its team. While professional experience in building or construction is not required, familiarity with tools and building materials is strongly preferred for these roles.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County Droste Home Celebration. Habitat Orlando & Osceola unveil new floor plan named after 25-year volunteer. (Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County)

An upcoming virtual Crew Leader Info Session is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, at noon for those interested in learning more. Additional information and registration details are available by clicking HERE.

For individuals interested in purchasing a Habitat home with an affordable mortgage, two Homeownership Program Orientations are approaching. An in-person session will be held on June 12, followed by a virtual session on June 24.

Founded in 1986, Habitat for Humanity greater Orlando & Osceola County aims to provide affordable housing that fosters health, opportunity and progress. The nonprofit has built, rehabbed or repaired more than 900 homes throughout Central Florida.

Through various programs including home builds, repairs, housing counseling and financial education classes, Habitat Orlando & Osceola serves more than 2,000 people each year. The organization is recognized as one of the 40 top producers among more than 900 Habitat for Humanity International affiliates globally.

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