Habitat for Humanity hosts Estate Planning Class in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — August is Make a Will Month, and Habitat for Humanity of Orange and Osceola is helping residents plan for the future and the future of their families.

They hosted a free Estate Planning Class on Wednesday.

The event was held at the WholeLife Church in Orlando.

The plan is to provide participants with essential knowledge on wills, trusts, and other critical estate planning tools, all to make sure their assets are protected and their wishes are honored.

“Without a will, the errors are left having that property go through a probate process, which can take a few years,” said Liz Alicea-Madera, with Habitat for Humanity of Orlando and Osceola. “They’re unable to do anything with the homes, repairs, or any programs that they might be eligible for, but they won’t be able to because the transfer of the property was not done properly.”

As many as 50 people were expected to show up for the classes at the church. “None of us want to think about the fact, none of us want to think about death, but it is inevitable, and it’s important to be prepared for that and to leave a legacy where the people who come after us don’t have to worry about things because we’ve set them in order,” said Ken Wetmore, WholeLife Church Pastor.

In September, Habitat for Humanity will also be hosting a series of classes on financial literacy. For the details, click here.

