Halloween Horror Nights kicks off tomorrow

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spooky season is officially upon us.

Halloween Horror Nights officially kicks off Friday at Universal Studios, bringing new haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment, food and more to the resort.

This year, the specially ticketed events runs select nights Sept. 1 through Nov. 4.

RAED: ‘The Exorcist: Believer,’ Chucky among full Halloween Horror Nights lineup announced

Of the 10 houses this year, five are original creations and the other five are based on popular franchises including “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us,” “Chucky,” Universal Monsters and the upcoming film “The Exorcist: Believer.”

New this year to Halloween Horror Nights is the Death Eaters, who will roam Diagon Alley in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter during the event.

READ: Death Eaters will roam Universal Studios this Halloween season

Some rides will also be open during Halloween Horror Nights.

Single-night tickets and seasonal passes are still available. Click here to purchase.

READ: ‘The Last of Us’ heading to Halloween Horror Nights this fall

