Halloween-themed shows returns at Pirates Dinner Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pirates Dinner Adventure in Orlando brings back family-friendly and adult Halloween shows.

Vampirates are taking over Treasure Bay at Pirates Dinner Adventure and Teatro Martini’s annual “Halloween” Vaudeville Variety Revue.

Vampirates: The Haunting Search for Neptune’s Treasure

The Halloween-themed dinner show will be on select nights from Step. 1 through Oct. 31

Guests will follow the story of Captain Sebastian the Black and his pirate crew of vampires searching for Neptune’s Treasure.

People will embark on a 90-minute spooky-filled journey with aerial artistry, swordplay, stunts, and duels.

Pirates Dinner Adventure is encouraging guests to dress up for the show.

Teatro Martini’s “Halloween” Vaudeville Variety Revue

For adults looking for a funny night out, Teatro Martini’s Vaudeville Variety Revue is a Vegas-inspired cabaret show.

The show will run from Oct. 3 to Nov. 2.

The dinner show will feature dancers, comedians, magicians, jugglers and singers.

The themed dinner said throughout the season, guests can also try limited-edition, themed cocktails.

