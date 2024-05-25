Hancock Askew & Co.’s lease deal brings Baldwin Park office building to full occupancy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new lease deal for a Baldwin Park office space has brought the building to 100% occupancy.

Houston-based real estate firm Parkway announced May 23 that Hancock Askew & Co., a Savannah, Georgia-based accounting firm, has leased 7,863 square feet at Baldwin Point — a 165,000-square-foot Class A office building Parkway owns at 2420 S. Lakemont Ave. in Orlando.

Hancock Askew & Co. currently has an Orlando market office at 1400 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. Formerly Ferrell & Kelly CPAs before a June 2023 merger, it is one of Central Florida’s largest accounting firms, according to Orlando Business Journal research.

