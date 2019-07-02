Handyman in custody after stealing from residents of The Villages, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - One man is behind bars after Sumter County officials said he took advantage of elderly residents at The Villages.
Detectives said Christopher Munday served as a handyman, pet sitter and dog walker in the area.
Related Headlines
Officials believe Munday helped himself to the checkbook and valuables of some residents after being trusted to take care of their pets.
"The elderly population is a very trusting population, because in their generation their word is their bond," said Jeffrey Cohen of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. "There are people who take advantage of that, unfortunately."
Munday was involved in several attempts to cash a check from the victim, officials said.
Another victim realized she had been targeted after she relocated.
"She moved to New Mexico and she noticed at the time in March, a valuable diamond and gold ring (were) missing," said Cohen.
Munday was caught after he sold the diamond ring, according to Cohen.
Deputies believe there could be more victims who don't realize they were stolen from.
Officials said this is Munday's first arrest.
He faces numerous charges, including grand theft.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}