Happening Monday: Traffic shift will help make way for I-4 Express extension in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Heads up if you frequent Interstate 4 in the attractions corridor of Orange and Osceola counties.

Starting April 1, a traffic shift on westbound I-4 will go into effect from Daryl Carter Parkway to west of State Road 536, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

FDOT said the updated pattern is necessary to create enough room for construction crews to build the westbound I-4 Express extension.

Motorists, also take note that single-lane and double-lane closures from Daryl Carter Parkway to SR-536 will happen from April 1 to April 4.

These closures will occur nightly between 11:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. so crews can initiate the shift, FDOT said.

The new pattern will move westbound I-4 traffic over one lane to the outside, so the inside shoulder can be closed for road work.

The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through spring 2025.

FDOT is urging drivers to follow all posted signs and noted that construction schedules may change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

For more information about this FDOT project and others, click here.

