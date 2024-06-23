Happening Sunday: The All Pink Car Show soups up Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a car enthusiast, it’s time to “think pink” and head over to Dezerland Park in Orlando.

That’s where you’ll find the second annual All Pink Car Show on Sunday.

Organizers said hundreds of unique pink cars, trucks, and bikes will be on display.

All Pink Car Show in Orlando Dezerland Park (Dezerland Park)

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 23.

Enthusiasts can also visit the inside auto museum that features more than 2,000 vehicles.

All Pink Car Show in Orlando Dezerland Park (Dezerland Park)

Dezerland Park is located at:

5250 International Drive, Orlando, Florida 32819

For more information, click here.

