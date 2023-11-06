Local

Happening Sunday: Orlando Science Center offering half-off admission

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Orlando Science Center holds $12 Day this weekend For one day only, guests can learn new things for half the price at the Orlando Science Center. (Orlando Science Center/Orlando Science Center)

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for some family-friendly plans this weekend, the Orlando Science Center is offering half-off admission on Sunday.

Officials said the center will host $12 Day on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Admission gets you access to animal encounters, live shows and interactive exhibits.

Limited tickets are available for the discounted day, and you can purchase them ahead of time online. You can buy tickets and learn more about $12 Day here.

Orlando Science Center to debut new ‘Life’ exhibit next year

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

