Happening Sunday: Orlando Science Center offering half-off admission

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for some family-friendly plans this weekend, the Orlando Science Center is offering half-off admission on Sunday.

Officials said the center will host $12 Day on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Admission gets you access to animal encounters, live shows and interactive exhibits.

Limited tickets are available for the discounted day, and you can purchase them ahead of time online. You can buy tickets and learn more about $12 Day here.

