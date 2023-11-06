Is Florida holding unclaimed property for you? Here’s how to check

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state said it returned more than $36 million in unclaimed property to Floridians during the month of October.

And there’s a lot more waiting to be spoken for, according to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

“Florida currently has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of nearly $2.7 billion just waiting to be claimed,” he said.

The state defines “unclaimed property” as a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner.

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds, the Florida Department of Financial Services said.

In October, Patronis said Orlando ranked second out of Florida’s metro regions for the most unclaimed property returned to residents.

October 2023 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region:

Miami – $9.7 Million

Orlando – $7.7 Million

Tampa/St. Pete – $7.4 Million

West Palm Beach – $4.6 Million

Jacksonville – $2.2 Million

Fort Myers/Naples – $1.6 Million

Pensacola – $887,608

Tallahassee – $866,319

Gainesville – $654,166

Panama City – $503,890

Patronis said it’s an ideal time of year to check the state’s database for yourself, your family and even your friends.

“Treat yourself this holiday season and claim your unclaimed property today!”

To check if you have unclaimed property, click here.

