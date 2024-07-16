Happening this weekend: Astro Fest blasts off in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center is offering an out-of-this-world experience for families this weekend.

Explore four interstellar floors during Astro Fest on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

There will be live shows, hands-on activities and giant screen films, all for fun learning and discovery.

The adventure is included with general admission.

Here are the other Astro Fest activities:

Marvelous Mars StoryTime - 10:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (for ages 7 and und er)

Space Flight Simulations – Available from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (for ages 8 and up)

Use VR headsets in the Flight Lab and fly through the galaxy.

To Infinity & Beyond - 1:00 p.m. (for all ages)

See a live stage show in the Digital Adventure Theater with robotic demonstrations and rockets.

Space Inflators - 1:00 pm & 3:00 p.m. (for ages 6 and up)

Learn about the dangers of space travel in this live show on the Discovery Stage. Our educators use liquid nitrogen and balloons to illustrate the vacuum, extreme cold, and radiation of space!

KABOOM! - 2:00 p.m. (for all ages)

See an explosive live show and explore the science of combustion with colorful chemistry.

Caution: this show includes loud noises.

Journey to Space (giant screen film) – 12:15 p.m. (for ages 6 and up)

Apollo 11: First Steps Edition (giant screen film) – 1:30 p.m. (for ages 6 and up)

Astro Fest blasts off at Orlando Science Center The Orlando Science Center is offering an out-of-this-world experience for families.

