Raising Cane’s members can receive a free chicken finger on this day

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a holiday for hand-battered, cooked-to-order chicken fingers at a fan-favorite restaurant.

Raising Cane’s is offering a free chicken finger in honor of National Chicken Finger Day on July 27.

Caniac Club members are eligible to receive the offer and must register by July 16.

No purchase is necessary.

The offer will go into the mobile app, and you can redeem it in three ways: swiping the Caniac Club card, placing an online order, or scanning the QR code in the app.

There are a few Central Florida locations, including two in Orlando, one in Winter Park, Kissimmee and Daytona Beach.

Find a restaurant close to you.

Click here to learn how to become a Caniac Club member.

You can also visit a local Raising Cane’s restaurant and ask a team member for help.

