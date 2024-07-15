Universal Orlando fans could appear on ‘The Fanny Pack’

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a superfan of Universal Orlando Resort, this opportunity is for you.

Discover Universal is hunting for theme park enthusiasts for its new YouTube series.

The series highlights vacation tips at Universal Orlando with improvised segments in a vlogger-style format.

Fans who want to audition must film a tour of their favorite local spot and answer questions about themselves.

They must have experience working with social media content, an interest in content creation, and tips for having fun at Universal Orlando.

Participants must be Orlando-area residents to audition.

The Fanny Pack is open for virtual auditions through July 29.

Click here to learn more about the audition process and send the submission to discoveruniversal@mullencasting.com.

