Universal Orlando unveils new daytime parade

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re heading to Universal Studios this morning, you can watch a brand-new parade make its debut.

Universal said its “Mega Movie Parade” will begin with technical rehearsals today.

The park said the show features new floats based on some of the company’s most popular films.

There are also nearly 100 performers involved in the parade.

The theme park said the parade is set to run through November 14.

