Florida children, dispatchers recognized as national 911 Heroes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two Florida children and four public safety professionals were recognized in Kissimmee for saving lives as National 911 Heroes.

The awards ceremony was held at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Kissimmee on Monday.

The event recognizes recipients of the 911 Heroes Medal of Honor, given to people who call 911 to help save a life or report a crime, and the 911 call-taker who processed the call and dispatched the appropriate emergency responders.

The 911 Heroes Medal of Honor was created in 1999 in collaboration with the California State Legislature and has grown into an international awards program.

The Heroes recognized Monday include youth hero Jarrell Wilson from Belle Glade and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Dispatcher Kayla Schubart.

On May 3, Schubart received a call from Wilson, who was reporting that his mother was having a seizure. His mother had been sitting on the couch talking on the phone when she suddenly began retreating herself, and the phone fell to the floor.

Wilson picked up the phone, and the person on the other end told him his mother was having a seizure and to call 911, which he quickly did.

Dispatcher Schubert helped calm Jarrell Down and guided him through the steps to help his mother before medical personnel arrived.

Maria Luna Aguilar is a seven-year-old girl from Palm Beach who was recognized alongside two dispatch heroes for working together to help save the girl’s mother.

On March 13, Maria called 911 for her mother, who has epilepsy and was seizing at the time.

Maria relayed detailed information to 911 Supervisor Sharlotte Theriault of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, who, thanks to Maria’s ability to remain calm and speak clearly, was able to appropriately transfer the call to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Once Maria was connected to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Communicator Nicole McKessey, she was able to calmly answer each question asked of her which led to a rapid response from emergency personnel.

The ceremony also recognized a Communications Training Officer from Palm County whose patience and composure helped to de-escalate a domestic violence incident before first responders even arrived on the scene.

“911 for Kids” is an international education program aimed at educating kids on how to respond when faced with an emergency situation.

