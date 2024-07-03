Are you on the list? More than 7K checks waiting to be claimed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Clerk of Courts says you may have some money waiting for you.

The office said it has more than 7,000 unclaimed checks.

Payments range from 8 cents to $10,000.

The deadline to claim that money is Sept. 1.

READ: Fourth of July: What deals and freebies can you get for Independence Day?

Wondering now if one of those checks has your name on it?

We’ve made it easy for you to check. To see the complete list, just click here.

Orange County Clerk of Court set to open on select Saturdays starting in June

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group