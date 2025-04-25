Happening this weekend: Florida Puerto Rican Parade on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2025 Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival will kick off Saturday morning in downtown Orlando.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Renewable Energy and the Environment”.

The event will also celebrate the municipality of Aguadilla “City of Enchantments”.

The parade route will begin at Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue.

Participants will march past Lake Eola Park, cross Central Boulevard, head up Orange Avenue, and end at Livingston Street.

