Happening today: Court hearing for suspended Orlando commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys for suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill will be back in court Thursday.

Hill, who represented District 5, is accused falsifying documents and taking $100,000 from a 96-year-old woman in that district.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Hill’s trial was supposed to start later this month, but on Tuesday, a judge rescheduled it for late September.

Channel 9 will be in court Thursday for Hill’s hearing, which is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

