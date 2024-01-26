Happening today: FDOT to cut ribbon on final stretch of Wekiva Parkway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday marks a big day for Seminole County motorists and a milestone for the Florida Department of Transportation.

The final section of the Wekiva Parkway is set to open.

It comes after more than a decade of construction and a completion date that has been pushed back several times.

When the last stretch officially opens, drivers can travel the 25-mile beltway around Central Florida.

The opening completes the connection between State Road 429, Interstate-4, and State Road 417.

Wekiva Parkway Wekiva Parkway (WFTV staff)

FDOT said not only will the historic project increase traffic efficiency, it will also help protect the natural resources in the Wekiva River Basin.

The project cost an estimated $1.6 billion dollars.

