Happening today: Kappy’s Subs reopens in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — An iconic Central Florida restaurant is set to reopen Monday.

Kappy’s Subs in Maitland has been around since 1967.

But in early September, the restaurant announced it would be forced to close up shop due to an expiring lease.

Loyal customers flocked to the sandwich shop during its final days, looking for a last taste of local history.

On Sept. 14, Kappy’s shuttered its doors.

In an uplifting turn of events, Kappy’s owners announced a few days later that they would reopen the beloved diner, thanks to a last-minute property lease extension.

On social media, the restaurant thanked the public for its outpouring of support.

“We truly could not have saved Kappy’s without the love of our community.”

Kappy’s Subs is set to welcome back customers on Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.

The restaurant is located at 501 North Orlando Avenue in Maitland.

