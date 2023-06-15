Happening today: Winter Park asks for input on ‘smart city’ initiatives

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park is asking for input on its plans to make the city “smarter.”

The city will host an open house community meeting on Thursday for people to talk to representatives about the new ways the city can become “smarter” through the use of new technologies and data analysis.

The meeting will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Winter Park Country Club located at 761 Old England Ave.

If you can’t attend, you can also submit feedback online here.

Click here for more information about the city’s four “smart city” pillars.

