Happening Tuesday: Volusia County Schools to host job fair

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Volusia County Schools

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools will host a job fair on Tuesday.

As the upcoming school year nears, the district will be hiring for instructional and support positions throughout the county.

Organizers said both part-time and full-time jobs are available.

The July 16 hiring event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spirit Elementary School in Deltona.

That’s located at:

  • 1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona, Florida 32725

If you can’t make Tuesday’s hiring fair, you’ll have another chance to land a job the following week.

VCS will host a second event on Monday, July 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mainland High School.

That’s located at:

  • 1255 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

Applicants can register in advance by clicking here.

Application assistance, interviews and fingerprinting will be available on site, organizers said.

