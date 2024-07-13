Happening Tuesday: Volusia County Schools to host job fair

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools will host a job fair on Tuesday.
As the upcoming school year nears, the district will be hiring for instructional and support positions throughout the county.
Organizers said both part-time and full-time jobs are available.
The July 16 hiring event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spirit Elementary School in Deltona.
That’s located at:
- 1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona, Florida 32725
If you can’t make Tuesday’s hiring fair, you’ll have another chance to land a job the following week.
VCS will host a second event on Monday, July 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mainland High School.
That’s located at:
- 1255 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Applicants can register in advance by clicking here.
Application assistance, interviews and fingerprinting will be available on site, organizers said.
