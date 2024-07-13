Happening Tuesday: Volusia County Schools to host job fair

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools will host a job fair on Tuesday.

As the upcoming school year nears, the district will be hiring for instructional and support positions throughout the county.

Organizers said both part-time and full-time jobs are available.

The July 16 hiring event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spirit Elementary School in Deltona.

That’s located at:

1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona, Florida 32725

If you can’t make Tuesday’s hiring fair, you’ll have another chance to land a job the following week.

VCS will host a second event on Monday, July 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mainland High School.

That’s located at:

1255 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

Applicants can register in advance by clicking here.

Application assistance, interviews and fingerprinting will be available on site, organizers said.

Join us for the VCS Job Fairs!



July 16, 2024

4 pm - 7 pm@spiritbelieves, 1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona, FL 32725



July 22, 2024

4 pm - 7 pm@Mainlandhigh, 1255 W. Intl. Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114



Don't miss out! Register today: https://t.co/Sui7CwKhdK pic.twitter.com/09NTjgnXoK — Volusia County Schools (@volusiaschools) July 10, 2024

