Harmonica for Health: New therapy helps Orlando veterans breathe easier with every note

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Veteran’s with pulmonary issues have found a new and fun way to strengthen their lungs and improve their breathing.

“Harmonicas for Health” is a new therapeutic program that is helping veterans manage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory conditions.

The class takes place every Thursday at the Pulmonary Clinic at the Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS).

Read: Universal Orlando shares first look inside new ‘Harry Potter’ attraction at Epic Universe

The harmonica class is an integral part of a therapeutic effort to help Veterans learn breathing techniques, strengthen accessory breathing muscles, and regain control of their respiratory health, VA officials said.

“Harmonica for Health is a fun and effective way for our Veterans to focus on their breathing,” said Jazmin Martinez, MSN, RN, and Pulmonary Case Manager at the Orlando VA.

Read: Cruise lines at Port Canaveral shine in ‘2025 Best Cruise Lines’ rankings

According to a news release, “Playing the harmonica requires drawing air in and pushing it out—a process that mirrors respiratory exercises designed to enhance lung function. By engaging in regular harmonica practice, Veterans can better control their breathing, decrease shortness of breath, mobilize sputum, and ultimately improve their quality of life.”

U.S. Army Veteran Steven Walden, who was once dependent on supplemental oxygen, found that he no longer needs it, thanks to the harmonica classes.

“This little instrument has changed my life,” Walden said. “I used to need oxygen, and now I don’t, playing the harmonica has taught me to control my breathing in ways I didn’t think possible.” “I’ve even lost weight, and if I hadn’t picked up the harmonica, I’d still be using a scooter to get around.”

Read: Transgender Awareness Week aims to raise visibility for issues facing transgender people

The harmonica class also offers a new pathway for Veterans who have quit smoking or struggle with respiratory issues to rebuild their lung health and improve their quality of life.

“The harmonica sessions not only focus on physical health but also offer a sense of community and camaraderie,” said Martinez. “Veterans find themselves in a supportive environment, sharing laughs and building bonds while improving their lung health.”

For more information on Harmonica for Health, contact Jazmin Martinez at 407-631-2397 or by email at jazmin.martinez@va.gov.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group