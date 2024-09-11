Harris, Trump square off in heated presidential debate

The nation watched Tuesday night as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met on a debate stage in Philadelphia.

The night was filled with heated exchanges between the candidates.

They talked about the war in Ukraine, issues with China and Russian President Vladimir Putin, illegal immigration, and the economy.

The two met in person for the first time, starting with a handshake before diving into the issues.

The debate focused on top concerns for voters, including the economy and inflation.

According to ABC News polling, these issues weigh most on Americans’ minds.

“We’re doing tariffs on other countries. Other countries are going to finally after 75 years pay us back for all that we have done for the world. And the tariff will be substantial in some cases,” Trump said.

“My plan is to give a $50,000 tax deduction to start up small businesses, knowing they are part of the backbone of America’s economy,” Harris said.

“She doesn’t have a plan. She copied Biden’s plan. And it’s like four sentences, like ‘Run Spot Run,’” Trump said.

Another major issue discussed was abortion.

“One does not have to abandon their faith, or deeply held beliefs, to agree the government, and Donald Trump certainly, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” Harris said.

“Each individual state is voting. It is the vote of the people now. It is not tied up in the federal government. I did a great service in doing it, but it took courage to do it and the Supreme Court had great courage in doing it,” Trump said.

