Haunted Jail Trail event hosted by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Dare to join the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at a Haunted Jail Trail at the Brevard County Jail.

Guests can navigate through an eerie path backwoods of the Brevard County Jail.

The frights start on Friday, Oct. 18, and will go on until Saturday, Oct. 26

Read: How to check if you are eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Milton

This twisted trail of incarcerated lost souls will stalk you as you scurry through, Officials said.

“Try to find your way out before you become “one of them”! You will experience thrilling haunts that will have you shivering with fear.” The social media post said.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group