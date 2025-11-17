Have you seen him? Deputies search for endangered Orlando man, 76, with dementia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are trying to find an Orange County man who suffers from dementia and say the public might be able to help them.

Osvaldo Bosque Miranda, 76, left his Orlando-area home Sunday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen near the intersection of Almena Street and North Hiawassee Road around 10 a.m.

Osvaldo was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, dark blue pants, and a hat similar to the one he’s wearing in the photograph below:

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: 76-year-old Osvaldo Bosque Miranda was last seen around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 16, 2025, leaving his home near the intersection of Almena Street and N. Hiawassee Road in Orlando.



Osvaldo was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with dark blue… pic.twitter.com/FxjwF5AcEw — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 17, 2025

Investigators further describe Miranda as:

Height: 5-feet, 10-inches tall

Weight: 220 lbs.

Hair: White/Gray

Eyes: Brown

Police ask anyone who believes they might have seen Miranda or know where he might be to call 911 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

