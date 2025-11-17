Local

Have you seen him? Deputies search for endangered Orlando man, 76, with dementia

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Osvaldo Bosque Miranda Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for tips from the public to help locate Miranda. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are trying to find an Orange County man who suffers from dementia and say the public might be able to help them.

Osvaldo Bosque Miranda, 76, left his Orlando-area home Sunday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen near the intersection of Almena Street and North Hiawassee Road around 10 a.m.

Osvaldo was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, dark blue pants, and a hat similar to the one he’s wearing in the photograph below:

Investigators further describe Miranda as:

  • Height: 5-feet, 10-inches tall
  • Weight: 220 lbs.
  • Hair: White/Gray
  • Eyes: Brown

Police ask anyone who believes they might have seen Miranda or know where he might be to call 911 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

