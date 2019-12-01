Have you seen him? Sanford police searching for missing 73-year-old veteran

SANFORD, Fla. - A 73-year-old man is missing after police said he left his home late Friday night.
The Sanford Police Department is searching for Robert Ford.
Police said Ford vanished after leaving his home on the 300 block of Fern Drive.
Officers said his daughter was sleeping when he went missing.
Ford is a Navy veteran who has post-traumatic stress disorder and is on medication for depression, police said.
Ford was last seen wearing dark-colored shirts, a dark T-shirt and a jacket.
Ford is approximately 160 pounds and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall.
Anyone with information regarding Ford's location is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.
