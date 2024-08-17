‘He always wanted to be a cop’: Lake Minneola High School honors fallen Deputy Bradley Link

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday marked the start of High School Football across Central Florida, but one game kicked off with a special ceremony paying homage to a Lake County fallen hero.

On August 2, Master Deputy Link was killed in the line of duty when responding to a disturbance call in unincorporated Eustis.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s office, three suspects ambushed Deputy Link when he entered a home on Brookside Drive.

Lake County Deputies Stefano Gargano and Harold Howell were both also injured in the violent attack.

On Friday, Lake Minneola High School honored Deputy Link, who graduated from the school in 2015.

Before Lake Minneola High School played Land O’ Lakes at the season opener, the school held a moment of silence for the deputy.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Honor guard also paid tribute to Deputy Link, as well as the Lake Minneola High School Chorus.

Deputy Link’s widow was also at the game where the school presented her with gifts curated by Deputy Link’s former teachers and the student body.

Lake Minneola High School Principal William Roberts said much of the tribute was organized by students who never knew Deputy Link, but see him as a hero.

“The great memories that people have of him. And how highly he is regarded at Lake Minneola means so much. We are quite proud of him,” said Roberts.

Roberts said the school is also starting an annual scholarship that will be awarded to a graduating Lake Minneola High School Senior who embodies the characteristics of Deputy Link.

Meanwhile, Deputy Link’s former Economic Teacher also reflected on the deputy’s life.

“He was a very hardworking young man. Everything he did he put his heart and soul into,” said Bryan Katz who taught Link during his senior year of high school.

Katz told Channel 9 even back in High School, Link knew he wanted to be a law enforcement officer.

He also reflected on the love Deputy Link had for his wife Brittany.

The couple met during Katz’ high school economics class.

“They started dating in high school. They got married and have been together ever since,” said Katz.

The school community has vowed to support Deputy Link’s family.

You can support Deputy Link’s loved ones via this verified go fund me.

Learn how to help the other deputies injured in the ambush here.

