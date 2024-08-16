Hurricane Ernesto brings rough surf to Volusia County this weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ernesto is off the Atlantic coast but will make its impact felt this weekend for Volusia County.

The county has added extra staff to be on standby in anticipation of high tides.

Officials are also watching beach driving signs and trash bins on the sand.

“We are just monitoring that tide and seeing how high it comes up today,” said Tammy Malphurs of Volusia Beach Patrol. “We are looking at pretty minor erosion, but not too much. We’ve had a soft sand issue over the last month or two so this may actually help that soft sand issue.”

Swimmers should also be smart, even with the extra staff on hand.

People are encouraged to check the Volusia Beaches app to be on the safe side and to know what the conditions will be.

