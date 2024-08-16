New Smyrna Beach bouncer accused of sexual battery

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A bouncer was arrested Thursday afternoon on a sexual battery charge, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said.

Police said that Medard “Ned” Keene, 48, frequently worked as a bouncer at several bars in the area.

Detectives said that Keene’s acquaintance contacted them earlier this month after finding several cellphones belonging to Keene with several saved videos depicting what appeared to be explicit sexual abuse.

They said that the videos depicted women in various sexual encounters being recorded or touched by Keene without their consent.

Read: Operation Ice Breaker: At least 20 arrested in Daytona Beach drug bust

Medard “Ned” Keene Police said that Medard “Ned” Keene, 48, frequently worked as a bouncer at several bars in the area. (NSBPD)

Police said that one of the videos, which was recorded in June 2020, shows an unconscious woman in a vehicle being sexually assaulted by Keene.

They said that the woman was unable to “respond, move, speak or consent to the acts being done to her.”

“The victim in this video has been identified and is assisting with our investigation,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “Several of the women in the other videos have been unable to be identified thus far.”

Read: See how a mobile gym keeps dogs active at Daytona Beach animal shelter

Investigators said that Keene could face nire charges as they continue to investigate the case.

Anyone who has information that might help police identify additional victims is asked to email PDTips@cityofnsb.com or call Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 888-277-8477.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group