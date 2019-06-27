0 ‘He couldn't fight back': Prosecutors accuse father of burning, beating infant son to death

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Tennessee authorities are paying close attention to the case against a Volusia County father accused of killing his 5-month-old son, according to prosecutors.

Ormond Beach resident Calib Scott, 23, had another child who died in Tennessee and the state attorney is now seeking the death penalty against him in Florida.

Flanked by Ormond Beach police officers and state prosecutors, Seventh Circuit State Attorney RJ Larizza said he's seeking the ultimate punishment against Scott.

Police said Scott beat his 5-month-old son to death earlier this month because the child would not stop crying.

The infant had cuts, bruises and cigarette burns all over his body, police said.

“He couldn’t talk. He couldn’t roll over from his back. He couldn’t protect himself. He couldn’t fight back,” Larizza said.

It took the grand jury just 10 minutes to indict Scott on charges of murder and child abuse.

Police said they found rotting food and dog waste inside a mobile home off of North Young Street where Scott, his wife and their child live.

Larizza would not say what Scott told detectives when they arrived at the home.

“The content of the defendant's statements are very chilling and very disturbing,” Larizza said.

Prosecutors said Scott had another child in Tennessee who died, too.

“Tennessee authorities are aware of the fact of our case here but I cannot comment any further than that,” Larizza said.

Scott will be arraigned at a hearing July 10.

