‘He is risen’: Easter sunrise services celebrated around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando held an Easter sunrise service.

The community was invited into the theme park for the special event.

Organizers said they encouraged servicegoers to worship and learn the importance of celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This Easter sunrise service at SeaWorld dates back as early as the 1970s.

People were also seen celebrating Easter along the Central Florida coast.

Hundreds of people gathered early on Sunday along the shores of New Smyrna Beach.

Hands were raised in the air as worshippers sang along with the praise teams on the sandy coastal stage.

