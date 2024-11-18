Head that washed ashore on Florida beach belonged to man who rescued sister from rip current

MIAMI, Fla. — Police in South Florida have identified a human head found on a beach near Miami.

Officers said 19-year-old Victor Castaneda Jr. disappeared earlier this month after getting pulled out into the ocean at South Pointe Beach.

Police said Castaneda saved his 17-year-old sister from a rip current, but he was sadly dragged out to sea.

Dozens of his friends and family members gathered on the beach Saturday for a memorial.

They called Castaneda a funny, loving man who was full of life.

