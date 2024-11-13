Human head washes ashore in Miami, police investigating

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — According to our sister station WPLG, a human head was found on Key Biscayne beach on Tuesday morning.

The remains were found on a portion of the beach behind the Key Colony II Ocean Sound condominium building at 251 Crandon Boulevard.

A resident told WPLG “Everybody is extremely surprised, it’s highly unusual to find a body part on the beach,”

The Key Biscayne Police Department covered the remains with a blue tarp and roped off a portion of the beach in yellow crime scene tape.

“Detectives are on scene and are working with the Medical Examiner to determine the identity of the individual,” a police spokesperson said.

Miami-Dade police homicide detectives are now investigating the scene, WPLG said.

