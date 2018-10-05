0 Heads up: Changes to State Road 429 begin Friday as toll plaza gets upgrades

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Changes on State Road 429 that begin Friday night could cause some delays through the busy Forest Lake toll plaza.

The pre-paid toll lanes will close and drivers will have to go through the cash lanes.

About 80,000 drivers use the toll plaza between Apopka and Ocoee every day.

For the next 10 days, the lanes will be closing for an upgrade.

The upgrade will streamline processing transactions, and improve toll operations for customers.

“The toll readers over the gantry, the cameras those are being changed out,” said Kathy Putnam of the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

It’s part of the $85 million toll system improvements project.

New, state-of-the-art cameras are being installed that read license plates on the front and back of cars.

The $85 million systemwide overhaul won't just help crackdown on drivers who don't pay their fairs. It will help law enforcement.

The new higher resolution images can be sent to law enforcement agencies to help catch chronic toll violators.

They can also identify vehicles associated with crimes, and Silver and Amber alerts.

While construction is going on, drivers will have to use the cash lanes.

Cash customers will use the middle and right lanes. E-Pass customers can also use the cash lanes, but the left lane will be dedicated to drivers with transponders.

"Slow down, be mindful of the construction workers and to be on the safe side, give yourself a little bit more time," Putnam said.

Speeding fines will double during construction, which will last until Oct. 14.





