Alex Martins Steps Down as Orlando Magic CEO

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alex Martins has stepped down as CEO of the Orlando Magic after fourteen years in the role.

Martins has worked for the Magic since 1989 and will stay with the team in the newly created role of vice chair.

He will act as a senior advisor to the Orlando Magic Board of Directors.

With Martins stepping down, Magic executive Charlie Freeman will lead all business operations.

He’s been with the Magic for thirty years and will oversee just about everything besides managing the team’s roster. That still lies with Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.

The other big piece of this is the increased involvement of the owners of the Magic, the DeVos family.

Rich and Helen’s grandchildren, Ryan and Cole, will have increased roles moving forward.

This leadership restructuring will ultimately transfer ownership to the third generation of the DeVos family down the road.

