‘I-4 Eyesore’ could get its first tenant, 24 years after construction began

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An infamous landmark along Interstate 4 may get its first tenant since construction began over 24 years ago.

The owner of the Majesty Building, referred to by some as “The I-4 Eyesore,” has requested permission from Altamonte Springs to develop the first floor, potentially marking a significant step forward for the long-stalled project.

The city manager for Altamonte Springs indicated that they would work on a path to approval, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The Majesty Building has been a notable landmark along I-4, primarily due to its incomplete state and the substantial investment it represents.

The building has reportedly cost the owner at least $55 million, a figure that underscores the challenges faced in bringing the project to completion.

