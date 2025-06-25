Robin Lopez divorce filings indicate financial discrepancies

TAVARES, Fla — Divorce papers filed by Robin Severance Lopez in 2023 have shed new light on her finances as she and her estranged husband, suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, sit in jail on racketeering charges.

The divorce filings, submitted in Brevard County, include an 11-page financial affidavit from Robin Severance Lopez, revealing a significant amount of money in the bank despite a low monthly income.

Jonathan Rose, a criminal defense attorney not involved in the case, noted that the $122,000 in the bank raises questions about the source of these funds.

Robin Severance Lopez filed for divorce two years ago, stating that the 16-year marriage was “irretrievably broken.” In her financial affidavit, Robin Severance Lopez reported a monthly income of about $1,300 from her job as a program supervisor at a nonprofit, with previous employment at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite this income, her reported monthly expenses exceeded $11,000, creating a deficit of more than $10,000 each month.

Prosecutors found deposit receipts totaling nearly $180,000 when she was arrested, exceeding the amount reported in her affidavit.

Her lawyer claims she was moving money to bail Marcos Lopez out of jail.

