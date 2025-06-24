Wife moved thousands of dollars in Florida sheriff’s alleged gambling enterprise, prosecutors say

TAVARES, Fla. — Robin Severance Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, appeared in court Tuesday as she faces charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Prosecutors allege that she is connected to an illegal gambling operation and moved between $600,000 and $700,000 to her husband.

Robin Severance Lopez’s attorney argued that her actions were motivated by her desire to bail out the father of her child, not by any criminal intent.

The state presented evidence including bank records, text messages, emails, and witness testimony to support their claims against Robin Lopez.

Prosecutors highlighted that Robin Lopez made significant financial transactions, including deposits of $117,000 and $60,000, which they argue are linked to the illegal gambling operation.

Robin Severance Lopez’s lawyer argued that there is no proof the money came from the gambling operation and that she and Marcos Lopez have been separated since 2019.

The state pointed out discrepancies in her financial affidavits during divorce proceedings, suggesting her legitimate income did not match her financial activities.

The court proceedings continue to unravel the complexities of Robin Severance Lopez’s alleged involvement in the illegal gambling operation, as both sides present their arguments and evidence.

