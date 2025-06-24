Bail would prohibit jailed Osceola County sheriff, wife from talking

TAVARES, Fla. — The wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is now behind bars in the same jail as her husband. She’s being held on $400,000 bail.

Robin Lynn Severance Lopez, 50, was arrested in Harmony Monday morning and taken to the Lake County jail. She faces a felony charge of conspiracy to use/invest proceeds from racketeering.

The judge set her bail during her first appearance Tuesday morning.

If Robin Severance Lopez is able to bond out of jail, she must wear a GPS monitoring device and surrender her passport and all firearms within 24 hours. She also cannot have contact with Marcos Lopez at all.

“You cannot see him, call him, text him, Facebook message or communicate with him by any other means whatsoever,” the judge said. “You are also not allowed to ask another person to communicate with him on your behalf.”

She is the seventh person to be charged in this case. Three other defendants - Carol cote, Sharon Fredrick and Sheldon Weatherholt - are all out of jail on bail. The other suspect, Ying Zang has not been arrested yet. A source says Zang is not in the country.

Marcos Lopez has been in jail under $1 million bail since June 5. He faces charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Prosecutors say Marcos Lopez was part of a yearslong illegal casino enterprise in Lake and Osceola counties. He allegedly pocketed cash from the gambling and also used them for illegal campaign funds.

Robin Severance Lopez’s next court date is set for July 21 at the Lake County Courthouse.

