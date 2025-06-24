Wife of suspended sheriff Marcos Lopez makes first appearance in court

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The wife of suspended sheriff Marcos Lopez made her first appearance in court Tuesday following her arrest in Osceola County.

Marcos Lopez has been in jail under a $1 million bond since June 5. He faces charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Prosecutors say Marcos Lopez was part of a years-long illegal casino enterprise in Lake and Osceola counties. He allegedly pocketed cash from the gambling and also used it for illegal campaign funds.

Robin Lynn Severance Lopez, 50, was arrested in Harmony Monday morning and taken to the Lake County jail. She faces a felony charge of conspiracy to use/invest proceeds from racketeering.

Prosecutors believe Robin Lopez not only knew about what her husband was allegedly doing, but also spent money gained from an illegal gambling operation.

Her bond was set at $400,000 by a Lake County judge.

If she bonds out, she will need to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

She was also ordered to have no contact with Marcos Lopez.

