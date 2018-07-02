VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health is warning people in Volusia County about mosquito-borne illnesses.
The department issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory for the county after two cases of a disease known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis were confirmed in a horse and a donkey. The department said several chickens and an emu also tested positive for the disease.
The department noted that while there have been no human cases in the county, the risk of transmission to humans has increased.
Health officials said people can avoid mosquito bites by taking some of the following precautions:
- Drain places with standing water, where mosquitoes multiply (places like garbage cans, gutters, pools covers, toys, flower pots, old tires, birdbaths, pet bowls, tarps, unused swimming pools).
- Cover yourself with shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves if you are living or working in an outdoor environment where mosquitoes are present.
- Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing: Follow the label and look for repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or IR3535. Use mosquito netting for children two months and younger.
- Cover doors and windows with screens.
