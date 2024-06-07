Hear what Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings had to say in his State of the County address

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings spoke on several topics in regards to Orange County at the State of County address.

He spoke on issues such as tourism in the county. “In March of this year, the tourist development tax hit a record high of $40 million, which is the highest monthly collection,” said Mayor Demings.

He tackled issues on affordable housing, workforce housing, and the growing concern of homelessness saying he’s aware that it’s on the rise and the county is allocating additional dollars to address the issue.

Read: ‘I’m still in shock”: Woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth at Golden Corral

The theme of the address was “We are building together” which Mayor Demings emphasized during his news conference after the event.

Demings also mentioned his plans regarding transportation as he mentioned his Penny sales tax initiative and Transportation sales tax initiative.

“I’ve been to 100s of community meetings, and whenever I ask my constituent if we have a problem with traffic, almost every time, everyone agrees,” Demings said.

Read: Police: 2 men use counterfeit bills to buy things at Mount Dora Hobby Lobby

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group