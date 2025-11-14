Heart of Florida United Way urges community to step up as Thanksgiving food insecurity skyrockets

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, but for thousands of Central Florida families, the holiday season is bringing more stress than celebration.

With many residents still without their SNAP benefits following the government shutdown, food insecurity is surging, and the Heart of Florida United Way is asking the community to step in.

The organization says the need is higher than anything they’ve seen in recent years. “They are seeing a 114% increase in calls for food stability in addition to the calls that they’re getting on a regular basis,” said Lynnea Crawford, Vice President of Development and Volunteers at Heart of Florida United Way.

One of the biggest drivers of that spike: the temporary removal of key federal assistance programs. “When you add in the removal of SNAP and other programs that are there to support those working families, now they’re in even bigger trouble,” Crawford said.

Although the government has reopened, many families are still waiting for their SNAP funds to return, and Thanksgiving is now rapidly approaching. In Central Florida alone, more than 500,000 households rely on food assistance.

Crawford says the timing makes the situation even more urgent. “We will see an increase of calls during this season, regardless of what’s going on in our community and with the government shutdown, but you add that on too, and we’re going to continue to see that increase.”

Helping 24,000 people this Thanksgiving

To meet the need, Heart of Florida United Way is working nonstop to deliver Thanksgiving meals to families across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties through its annual Thanksgiving Project. The goal: feed 24,000 people.

Everyone receives a box filled with holiday staples. “Every family walks away with a box of shelf-stable food items, including rice, beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and of course, the jar of cranberry sauce to fill and help to supplement their Thanksgiving table,” Crawford said.

For families in transitional housing or those without kitchens, the organization is also providing grocery cards so they can still celebrate the holiday in a way that works for them.

And the message is simple: everyone deserves joy this season. “Just because your family is having a hard time does not mean that you don’t deserve to have a joyous holiday season celebrating with your friends and family and carrying on your traditions,” Crawford said.

How you can help

Heart of Florida United Way is asking the community to donate food, money, or time to help support families facing hunger this Thanksgiving.

To learn how you can join the effort — or find details on the organization’s food distributions happening this week and next — visit 9Family.com.

