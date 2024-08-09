Heat advisory continues across Central Florida, with slight chance of weekend rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday was another hot day across the Sunshine State, with a heat advisory here in Central Florida.

Spotty storms cooled things off early Friday morning.

For the weekend, a slight chance for a morning shower, with a better chance for a quickly passing storm Saturday afternoon.

Some threats to the area are heat and isolated lightning.

Eye on the Tropics: Next tropical wave has a 60% chance of forming, could become the next named storm early next week as it gets closer to the Caribbean. We’ll monitor for next weekend 7-9 days away to see how close this could come to Florida. Just monitoring for now.

