Heat builds with sunshine and dry weather continuing

, Fla. — It was a pleasant and dry Sunday, but the warmth builds as we move into the work week.

Expect tranquil conditions this evening, with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 12, 2026 (WFTV)

The dry conditions continue for Monday. We’ll see a few more clouds across the area, with highs again in the low 80s.

The warmth begins to build by midweek. The sunshine will continue to bathe the region, with dry conditions expected to persist. Temps for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 12, 2026 (WFTV)

Even warmer air arrives to close out the week. The stagnant weather pattern continues, with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 80s.

Next weekend looks warm and dry, with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and temps pushing into the low 90s.

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